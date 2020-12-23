Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $229,000 in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IIPR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $197.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96 and a beta of 1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $198.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.78.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 143.12%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

