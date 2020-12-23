Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 21.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 16,732 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 39,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $337.36 million, a PE ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.45. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%. Analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Gladstone Investment Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

