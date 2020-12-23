Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 20,000 Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 672,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 89,007 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 62.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,444 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 48.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth about $295,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBD stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $857.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 3.45. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $995.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.19 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DBD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

