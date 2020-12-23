Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,780 GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GDRX shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GoodRx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.54.

Shares of GDRX opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.65.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

