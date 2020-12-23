Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 63.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,814 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of CommScope by 3.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CommScope by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 15.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CommScope in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.69.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

