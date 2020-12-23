Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L) (LON:SCP) Increases Dividend to GBX 9.50 Per Share

Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L) (LON:SCP) declared a dividend on Monday, December 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share on Monday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L)’s previous dividend of $3.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SCP opened at GBX 612 ($8.00) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 573.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 488.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £216.41 million and a P/E ratio of 68.32. Schroder UK Mid Cap has a 12-month low of GBX 271.93 ($3.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 700 ($9.15).

Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L) Company Profile

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

