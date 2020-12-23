Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

STNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $634.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $176.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.25 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -42.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

