SCRIV NETWORK 1-Day Volume Tops $118.00 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $28,853.76 and $118.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX and Graviex.

About SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Trading

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

