Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on Seabridge Gold from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

SA opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.80 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48. Seabridge Gold has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SA. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 26.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the second quarter worth $160,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the third quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

