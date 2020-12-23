Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) Director Sells $133,583.25 in Stock

Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) Director Oivind Lorentzen sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $133,583.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,173.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Oivind Lorentzen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Oivind Lorentzen sold 807 shares of Seacor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $33,530.85.

On Friday, December 11th, Oivind Lorentzen sold 60,089 shares of Seacor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $2,515,325.54.

Shares of NYSE CKH opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.64 and a beta of 1.01. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $47.70.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Seacor had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $175.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seacor Holdings Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CKH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Seacor by 6.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Seacor by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Seacor by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Seacor by 18.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Seacor by 10.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

