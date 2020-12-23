Secret Price Reaches $0.57 on Exchanges (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $32.29 million and approximately $834,364.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00002408 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.04 or 0.00416582 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002333 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00022857 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002742 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $333.04 or 0.01400768 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 111,771,105 coins and its circulating supply is 56,395,809 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Secret Coin Trading

Secret can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

