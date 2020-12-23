Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Stock Price Up 12.3%

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares rose 12.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 2,749,460 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 1,288,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

SEEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Seelos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

