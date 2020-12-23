Sei Investments Co. Buys 47,538 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,538 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.30% of Sonos worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sonos in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sonos in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sonos by 375.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Sonos in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sonos by 254.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

In other Sonos news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $638,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,319.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $599,640.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 604,670 shares of company stock worth $12,927,822 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sonos from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.81.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $25.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.