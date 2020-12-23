Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,516 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,495,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 163,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 64,888 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 42,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period.

Shares of VOYA opened at $55.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.85. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.73.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $4,629,900.00. Also, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

