Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,877 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Primerica worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 49.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,301,000 after purchasing an additional 213,068 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,509,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 636.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 132,113 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 6.1% in the second quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,557,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,565,000 after purchasing an additional 89,581 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 64.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 74,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $133.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.30. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.39. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.20 and a 12-month high of $141.15.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.84 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $403,140.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,484.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

