Sei Investments Co. Purchases 17,930 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,930 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.15% of ONE Gas worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the third quarter valued at $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at $39,000. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 136.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $75.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.01. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $96.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $244.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

OGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 870 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $59,586.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,408.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

