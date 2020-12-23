Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,447 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VAR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,735,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $250,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $174.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.51. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $176.19. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $93,347.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,202.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $782,551.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,528 shares of company stock valued at $31,999,321. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

