Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 163,783 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 31.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,093,000 after acquiring an additional 107,972 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 64.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 189,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $170,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $43,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,716 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIEN opened at $52.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.