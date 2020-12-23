Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) Trading 5.4% Higher

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) traded up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.82. 2,385,029 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,793,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70.

Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 138.92% and a negative net margin of 221.07%.

Seneca Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCA)

Seneca Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

