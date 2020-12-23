Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of SENEA stock opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45. The company has a market cap of $354.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.76. Seneca Foods has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $390.29 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 5.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.