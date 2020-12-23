Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Stock Price Down 24.1%

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) was down 24.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 13,492,848 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 724% from the average daily volume of 1,638,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

The company has a market cap of $161.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.24 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 29.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 58.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

