Shai Wininger Sells 9,101 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) insider Shai Wininger sold 9,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $918,472.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,803,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,876,367.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shai Wininger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Shai Wininger sold 111,222 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $11,456,978.22.

On Monday, December 7th, Shai Wininger sold 906 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $90,165.12.

Lemonade stock opened at $119.08 on Wednesday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $119.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.52.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 million. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMND. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $71.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

