Shane Brauner Sells 2,000 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) insider Shane Brauner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $170,000.00.

Shane Brauner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 19th, Shane Brauner sold 5,000 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $287,300.00.

Schrödinger stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.40. The stock had a trading volume of 817,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,203. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.17. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.50.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.51 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America raised Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Schrödinger during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 125.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

