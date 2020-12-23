Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.93

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.93 and traded as high as $3.57. Sharp shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 7,526 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sharp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter. Sharp had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Sharp Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Sharp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices, and Advance Display Systems.

