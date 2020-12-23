Shift Price Up 35.9% Over Last 7 Days (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, Shift has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shift has a market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $58.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shift coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000738 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Profile

SHIFT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shift is www.shiftproject.com. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

