Shift4 Payments (OTCMKTS:FOUR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments (OTCMKTS:FOUR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Compass Point raised Shift4 Payments from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Shift4 Payments has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOUR opened at $72.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.08. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $73.75.

Shift4 Payments (OTCMKTS:FOUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $214.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.72 million. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $495,328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 623.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

