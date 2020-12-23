Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) (LON:DFS)

DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) (LON:DFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

DFS traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 232.50 ($3.04). The company had a trading volume of 84,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,017. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 220.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 183.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.43. DFS Furniture plc has a 1 year low of GBX 101.80 ($1.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 302 ($3.95). The company has a market cap of £600.71 million and a P/E ratio of -7.40.

Get DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) alerts:

About DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.