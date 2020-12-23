Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) (FRA:SIE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) (FRA:SIE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €126.40 ($148.71).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Independent Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €146.00 ($171.76) price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

FRA:SIE opened at €114.34 ($134.52) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €112.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €111.22. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a 52-week high of €133.39 ($156.93).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

