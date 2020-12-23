Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Trading 11.2% Higher

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) traded up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $2.98. 683,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 641,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

The company has a market cap of $17.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 826.84% and a negative return on equity of 296.19%.

Sigma Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGLB)

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. The company offers PrintRite3D, an in-process-quality-assurance suite of software applications that embeds quality assurance and process control practices for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing, and other advanced manufacturing technologies, as well as provides related engineering consulting services.

