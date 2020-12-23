Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) (LON:SIG) Sets New 1-Year High at $399.90

Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) (LON:SIG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 399.90 ($5.22) and last traded at GBX 371.32 ($4.85), with a volume of 8713898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 373.10 ($4.87).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 237.60 ($3.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 261.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 249.91. The stock has a market cap of £3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.05.

In other news, insider Mark Johnstone acquired 10,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £24,036.54 ($31,403.89).

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

