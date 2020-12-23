Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SXYAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group raised Sika from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Societe Generale downgraded Sika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Baader Bank raised Sika from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

SXYAY stock opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. Sika has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.33.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and tile grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade external insulation finish systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

