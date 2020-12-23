Silver Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Trading Down 2.8%

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 3,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 11,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40.

Silver Lake Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVLKF)

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold and copper deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in six mines and two processing facilities across its Deflector operations located in the Southern Murchison region of Western Australia; and Mount Monger operations situated within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields province.

