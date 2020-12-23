Silversage Advisors Has $10.10 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Silversage Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 61.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,274 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 36.4% of Silversage Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its largest position. Silversage Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $370.03. 75,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,596,959. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $372.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $361.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.52.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.