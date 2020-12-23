Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz Sells 24,000 Shares

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,745,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,659,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,800,533.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.54. 191,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,452. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $77.89. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.08, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.29.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 22.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 452.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

