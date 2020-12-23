SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Shares Gap Down to $2.84

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.84, but opened at $2.50. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 48,727 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN)

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.