Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives $7.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.15.

SIRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Sirius XM stock remained flat at $$6.27 during midday trading on Friday. 314,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,047,133. Sirius XM has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $7.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.0146 dividend. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 579.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

