Small Love Potion (SLP) One Day Volume Tops $70,952.00

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Small Love Potion token can currently be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $70,952.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity.

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

