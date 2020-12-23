SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Get SMART Global alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SMART Global from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SMART Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.68. The company has a market cap of $864.47 million, a P/E ratio of -505.71 and a beta of 0.87.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 49,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $1,485,341.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,904.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $104,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,122 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in SMART Global by 421.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SMART Global by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SMART Global (SGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.