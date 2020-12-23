Solaris (XLR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $233,001.27

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded down 37.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Solaris has a total market cap of $233,001.27 and approximately $165.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Solaris has traded 109.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Solaris coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000529 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Solaris

Solaris (XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,858,672 coins and its circulating supply is 1,858,665 coins. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com.

Buying and Selling Solaris

Solaris can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solaris using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

