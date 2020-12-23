Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS.V) (CVE:SVS) Shares Gap Up to $0.09

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS.V) (CVE:SVS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.09, but opened at $0.10. Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 43,500 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00.

About Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS.V) (CVE:SVS)

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc engages in the development of algal-based production systems to produce natural based green commercial products in Canada and internationally. Its algal-based production systems are used to produce organic omega nutraceuticals and bio-pharmaceutical active ingredients/therapies.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.