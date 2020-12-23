SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Trading 13.7% Higher

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) were up 13.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.94 and last traded at $16.12. Approximately 14,607,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,719% from the average daily volume of 803,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWI shares. TheStreet downgraded SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist raised SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on SolarWinds from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $260.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.42 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarWinds news, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 533,871 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $11,697,113.61. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 5,839,157 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $128,286,279.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,992,950 shares of company stock worth $197,594,819 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in SolarWinds by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Company Profile (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

