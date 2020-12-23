Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Trading 6.6% Higher

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR)’s stock price traded up 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 441,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 476,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

XPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Solitario Zinc from $1.00 to $0.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

Get Solitario Zinc alerts:

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Solitario Zinc stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Solitario Zinc at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.