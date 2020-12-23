South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Stock Price Up 2.2%

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK) rose 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 1,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 8,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $86.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.79.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter.

South Atlantic Bancshares

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. Its products and services primarily include checking accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, merchant services, mortgage loans, and remote deposit capture services, as well as mortgage and treasury management, Internet and community banking, and ATM services.

