Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Up 8.8%

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) shot up 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.60. 36,445,605 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 19,602,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWN. UBS Group cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 95.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 414.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 23,793 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

