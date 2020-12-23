SparkPoint (SRK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $296,101.00

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One SparkPoint token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and P2PB2B. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $9.55 million and $296,101.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00134874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00020714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.20 or 0.00669921 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00180444 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00380170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00098550 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00059357 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,368,540,937 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,012,659,154 tokens. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io.

SparkPoint Token Trading

SparkPoint can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

