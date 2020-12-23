SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Raised by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,232,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,011 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 684.6% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $174.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

