SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Hits New 12-Month High at $141.42

Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $141.42 and last traded at $139.67, with a volume of 17909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,995 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

