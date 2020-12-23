Spendcoin (SPND) Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last Week

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Spendcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.02 million and $662,846.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00133662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00020383 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.83 or 0.00669393 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00140365 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00383171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00096667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00057516 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,068,796 tokens. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org.

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

