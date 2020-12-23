Sphere Price Down 29.3% Over Last Week (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $1,128.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sphere has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sphere coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0948 or 0.00000414 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,845.27 or 0.99862381 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00018934 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017439 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000601 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00059703 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io.

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

