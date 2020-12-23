Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Stock Rating Lowered by Lake Street Capital

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was downgraded by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.10.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Shares of SPWH opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The company has a market cap of $770.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 46.84%. The business had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 58,880 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.